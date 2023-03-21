Quick Charge Podcast: March 21, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) surges on strong sales in China
- Tesla engineers tried to convince Elon Musk not to give up radar for self-driving
- Ford releases fully electric, sub $50k Explorer SUV…in the wrong market
- Watch Hyundai’s new AI-based robot charge an IONIQ 6 [Video]
- EU bends to Germany’s demands, proposes separate e-fuels category in 2035 combustion ban
- California may soon see a lot more driverless robotaxis on the road from GM’s Cruise
- CATL begins mass production of its Qilin batteries with 13% more power than other 4680 cells
- Bowlus to become the first fully electric luxury RV company following Volterra’s success
- Polestar 3 electric SUV launches in China, starting at around $100k
