Tesla (TSLA) surges on strong sales in China

Tesla (TSLA) stock is surging amid data coming out of China, showing that the automaker will likely deliver a strong quarter in this important market.

At the time of writing, Tesla’s stock is up 6%, while the market is up about 1%.

This surge comes after the China Merchants Bank International released car insurance registration data; the data shows 106,915 new Tesla vehicles registered in China between January 1 to March 19.

It is tracking ahead of the last quarter, which was a record quarter for Tesla in China, with 122,038 cars delivered.

With almost two weeks left in the quarter and Tesla often delivering more vehicles over the last few weeks of a quarter, the automaker is expected to beat its latest record in China.

China is a critical market for Tesla and electric vehicles in general. Tesla’s performance in China often makes the difference in whether it has a good quarter.

The increase in sales comes after Tesla slashed prices globally. The price cuts came to China first in early January.

Electrek’s Take

Everything points to Tesla having a great quarter for deliveries in Q1 2023.

However, the attention is going to be on Tesla’s gross margin. The price cuts successfully boost sales, but they will negatively affect its gross margin.

The good news for Tesla is that it had industry-leading gross margins. They are large enough to eat the price cuts, but investors are hoping for Tesla to still be in the double digits gross margin.

In Q4 2022, Tesla had a record of 405,000 deliveries globally. Investors are hoping for Tesla to beat that – likely only marginally.

The company has the capacity to produce about 2 million vehicles in 2023, and it wants 10 times that by 2030. Not many people outside of Tesla fans believe that it is possible, but there weren’t many people who believed Tesla would get to a capacity of one million people. But it did – and more.