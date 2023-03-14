Ford teases VW-based electric SUV ‘made for adventures and epic road trips’ in new video

Ford teases its new mid-size electric SUV, based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, in a newly posted video. The EV is set for release a week from Tuesday, on March 21, 2023.

Ford’s new MEB-based EV teased in new video

After a big year in 2022, selling 61,575 EVs and growing to become the second largest EV maker in the US behind only Tesla, Ford is looking to carry its momentum overseas.

To spearhead the initiative, Ford partnered with Volkswagen in 2020 to use its modular electric drive matrix (MEB) EV platform to build an electric crossover at a lower price point than the Mach-E.

Looking to take a more global approach from its current F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E lineup, Ford will use the platform to deliver at least one Ford-branded EV. Although President of Ford Europe Stuart Rowley has previously said “probably two” EVs will be built on VW’s platform, the company has since announced its “deep in developing” its own next-generation platform.

Martin Sander, GM of Ford Model e in Europe, gave us a sneak peek, posting a picture of him slightly revealing the vehicle’s front end, but we have yet to see what it will look like in full.

Ahead of its reveal next week, Ford News Europe posted a video on its Twitter, showing the mid-size electric SUV covering all different terrains, from a distance, of course.

Ford has been teasing the new EV alongside the phrase “exploring reinvented,” potentially hinting at an electric Explorer.

The automaker says its mid-size electric crossover is “made for adventures and epic road trips,” claiming a reinvented Ford is coming. To make room for its upcoming EV lineup, Ford announced in October it would discontinue Fiesta production as it looked to trim its lineup in the region.

With the new EV launching, Ford expects to reach at least 600k annual electric vehicle sales in Europe by 2026.

Check back next week for the official reveal of Ford’s Volkswagen-based mid-size EV.