Quick Charge Podcast: March 9, 2023

Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla puts a ‘dummy’ camera in its new vehicles
- Tesla adds rare new paint color option to its vehicles lineup
- Nissan says it will bring EV powertrain costs down by 30%, here’s what that entails
- Electric Mercedes G-Wagon competitor launching by China’s BYD starting at less than $60K
- Mini’s 2024 Cooper EV comes with bigger batteries, more power
- Lion Electric sues Nikola Motors over battery pack agreement, stealing customers
- Airstream and Porsche unveil camping trailer ‘optimized for EVs’ that fits in your garage
