Honda teases latest generation Autonomous Work Vehicle ahead of debut at CONEXPO [Video]

American Honda Motor Company is giving the public a first look at its latest generation WALL-E Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) prototype before it showcases its full capabilities at CONEXPO 2023 in Las Vegas later this month. The autonomous prototype was designed to support worksite efficiencies in the construction industry and can haul up to 2,000 pounds with zero emissions. You can see it in action in the video below,

Today’s prototype arrives as the third generation of the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle that has seen a number of improvements. Honda’s second-generation AWV was successfully field tested at a large-scale solar construction site in the southwest United States, and the company has taken that real-world testing data to develop its latest version.

Here are some of the improvements in gen3:

Increase bed size – two pallets and larger load capacity (2,000 lbs.)

Higher speed in autonomous mode – up to 10 mph

Increased battery size and longer operating time (up to 10 hours)

Enhanced avoidance functions for other vehicles stopped on road

Lower bed for easier loading and improved ergonomics

Honda’s new autonomous prototype will be on display in Las Vegas this month where the company hopes to attract construction companies interested in exploring field testing, but in the meantime, the company is sharing what this EV can do off-road. Check it out.

Credit: Honda Motor Co.





Honda’s autonomous vehicle can travel 28 miles fully loaded

Honda shared details of its third-generation Autonomous Work Vehicle today alongside the demonstration video you can view below. Now that the company has made significant enhancements to the EV based on the field testing of its predecessor, Honda is looking for new construction companies to put its new prototype to the test. American Honda Motor systems engineering manager Jason VanBuren elaborated:

As we continue to advance the Honda AWV platform, we want to meet with potential business partners and companies at CONEXPO that are interested in field testing the vehicle at their worksite. We believe the Honda AWV can be a valuable solution to supporting construction teams while also enhancing worksite efficiencies and safety. Leveraging Honda’s decades of experience developing reliable, safe and clean mobility technology, we aim to address issues such as labor shortages and improved environmental performance.

As you’ll see below, the Honda AVW can operate autonomously or manually via remote control through rugged terrain like construction sites. It’s 18.6 kWh battery pack can provide up to 28 miles of all-electric range while hauling its full 2,000 pound load capacity.

Looking ahead, Honda will seek new partners at CONEXPO 2023 in Las Vegas from March 14-18 to help commercialize the Autonomous Work Vehicle and establish sales, support, and distribution. As promised, you can see it in action here: