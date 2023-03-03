Podcast: Tesla Investor Day news, Gigafactory Mexico, Rivian earnings, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s Investor Day, Gigafactory Mexico, Rivian earnings, and more.
Sponsored by SAE International: Join the global mobility community in Detroit from April 18-20 for WCX, the largest technical mobility event in North America. Register now.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla officially announces Gigafactory Mexico to build next-gen electric vehicle
- Tesla does the math to transition the world to sustainable energy
- Tesla is going (back) to EV motors with no rare earth elements
- Tesla teases a new wireless home charging station
- Tesla says it could have bidirectional charging in two years, but will it?
- Tesla announces unlimited overnight charging for $30 per month
- Tesla officially opens Superchargers to non-Tesla EV owners in the US and explains how it works
- World first! Charging a Chevy Bolt EV on a Tesla Supercharger using Magic Dock
- Tesla is deploying its first Supercharger V4, and it’s huge
- Ford will restart F-150 Lightning production on March 13
- Ford wins US Postal Service contract to supply 9,250 E-Transits as electric mail trucks
- Upgraded VW ID.3 unveiled with sharpened design and sustainability-focused interior
- Rivian (RIVN) Q4 2022 earnings results – revenue miss, sees 50K deliveries in 2023
- Kia teases exterior of upcoming EV9 SUV ahead of world premiere this month [Videos]
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments