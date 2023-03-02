A new EV brand is prepping to enter the US from the owners of Polestar and Volvo

Lynk & Co, a high-end market brand from Geely (the parent company of Polestar and Volvo), is preparing to enter the US with its first EV due out next year.

The Chinese automaker was first introduced in 2016 after Geely bought out Swedish automaker Volvo, initially aimed to be positioned between the two brands.

Lynk & Co has been one of the most successful local brands delivering over 660,000 models since launching its first model, the 01 crossover built on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture.

Although the 01 is a plug-in hybrid compact SUV, Lynk & Co’s first fully electric car is set to replace it, which is due out in 2024.

From early on, Lynk & Co has reiterated its intentions to become an international presence as it entered key markets in Western Europe and Middle East countries starting in 2021.

Although Lynk & Co has been planning to enter the US since 2017, with a goal of establishing a headquarters in San Fransisco by 2020, little progress has been made since then. However, there is a reason for that, according to the company.

The Chinese automaker differs itself from traditional car makers by offering a subscription-based model, where users pay a flat fee covering maintenance, insurance, and road tax, but the services were not functional at the time.

According to a report from Automotive News Europe, the time may be coming soon, with Lynk & Co using its first EV to enter the US market.

Lynk & Co 01 (PHEV) source: Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co prepares for US entry with its first EV

Lynk & Co’s CEO, Alain Visser, told Automotive New Europe that the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, set to go on sale in 2024, is designed to meet US regulations. Visser said:

There is still some work to be done but [U.S. entry] is definitely very high on my agenda and I am sure it will work here.

The company will use the same subscription-based strategy in the US as it did to sell around 28,000 cars in Europe last year. In fact, almost all of its sales in Europe include a 550 euro-a-month subscription for the 01.

Lynk & Co’s first EV will ride on the same SEA platform from parent company Geely that underpins the Zeekr 001 and upcoming Polestar 4, along with Volvo’s expected “smallest and cheapest” EV, the EX30, due out this summer.