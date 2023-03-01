Quick Charge Podcast: March 1, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Investor Day news hub: Master Plan Part 3, new vehicle platform and more
- Tesla officially opens Superchargers to non-Tesla EV owners in the US and explains how it works
- World first! Charging a Chevy Bolt EV on a Tesla Supercharger using Magic Dock
- Tesla is working on a Model Y refresh codenamed ‘Juniper,’ report says
- Tesla releases detailed look at its data privacy approach
- Rivian (RIVN) Q4 2022 earnings results – revenue miss, sees 50K deliveries in 2023
- Rivian to recall over 12,700 EVs due to airbag deployment issue
- Ford wins US Postal Service contract to supply 9,250 E-Transits as electric mail trucks
- Waymo joins 1 million test mile club, expands driverless rides to Los Angeles
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments