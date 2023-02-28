Tesla releases detailed look at its data privacy approach

Tesla has released a detailed look at its latest data privacy approach with more details about what stays in your car and what goes to Tesla.

For a long time, data privacy was not really a thing car buyers were overly concerned about, but with the advent of connected vehicles, it is starting to change.

And there’s no more connected vehicle than a Tesla.

As it recognizes it as an increasing concern for buyers, Tesla has decided to launch a new webpage highlighting its effort to protect consumer data and a new support page.

The automaker wrote:

“We’re committed to protecting you anytime you get behind the wheel of a Tesla vehicle. That commitment extends to your data privacy. Our privacy protections aim to go beyond industry standards, ensuring your personal data is never sold, tracked or shared without your permission or knowledge.”

Tesla released a chart to explain the difference between the data that stays in your car, and data that goes to Tesla with the distinction of the data that is associated with your account and the data that is not.

Here’s the chart:

Processed directly on vehicle by default Shared with Tesla, but not associated with your account Shared with Tesla and associated with your account Sentry Mode camera recordings ✓ N/A N/A Dashcam camera recordings ✓ N/A N/A Cabin camera data ✓ If opted in through Data Sharing If FSD Beta enabled and safety critical event occurs Autopilot camera recordings ✓ If opted in through Data Sharing In the occurrence of a safety critical event only Location data ✓ If opted in through Data Sharing In the occurrence of a safety critical event only Speed ✓ N/A In the occurrence of a safety critical event only Voice commands ✓ N/A N/A Browsing history ✓ N/A N/A Odometer ✓ For fleet analysis and improvement Last known value only, for warranty calculation Charging data ✓ If third-party charging network used If Supercharger network used Touchscreen interactions ✓ ✓ N/A

Along with this new information, Tesla has now released more precise details about how customers can request a copy of their data through the new support page.