Quick Charge Podcast: February 27, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla dominates brand loyalty in the US as electric cars take over
- Tesla disappoints owners with updated language around ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’
- Tesla achieves new production rate milestone at Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla Cybertruck is starting to look more refined with new black tonneau cover
- Nissan accelerates its electric vehicles strategy after realizing buyers prefer EVs
- VinFast cuts VF 8 EV lease prices by over 50% with deliveries kicking off March 1
- Fisker (FSR) Q4, full 2022 results: 56 Ocean EVs built, 0 customer deliveries, new PEAR images
- 2024 Chevy Blazer EV spotted undisguised for the first time
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments