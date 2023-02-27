Get ready to go off-grid with this 200W foldable solar panel at $259 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to begin your off-grid lifestyle? Well, ALLPOWERS has you covered with its 200W foldable solar panel that’s on sale for $259 right now. Normally $399, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and comes in at just $20 above our last mention from a month ago. Delivering 200W of power there’s a built-in 25A MC-4 connector which also includes a MC-4 to Anderson or DC adapter so you can hook this solar panel up to whatever system you might already have. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Power your off-grid lifestyle with ease

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its latest 200W Foldable Solar Panel for $259.35 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically $399 at Amazon for the past month, and $469 prior to that, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. in fact, our last mention was $239.50 back at the beginning of February and this sale is the lowest that we’ve seen since then. Designed to power your off-grid lifestyle, you’ll find the monocrystalline build features up to a 24% conversation efficiency, which allows this solar panel to “generate more energy and perform better than conventional solar panels.” Not only that, but the MC-4 output is built to deliver up to 25A max and there are different adapters included too, letting you from from MC-4 to Anderson or DC depending on your needs.

Greenworks Gold Box discounts electric pressure washers, trimmers, more from $65 before spring

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting an assortment of Greenworks electric tools and accessories with prices starting at $65. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $159.99. Down from $200, this is 20% in savings alongside the first discount since back on Black Friday. It’s the third-best price to date, and comes within $10 of our previous mention. With spring weather beginning to roll in, this is a great option to actually prepare your patio or outdoor space for the warmer season. Its 2000 PSI output can handle washing off grime and other winter buildup, all while ditching gas and oil in the process. Included in the package are a variety of accessories like various nozzles to pair with the oboard detergent tank and more.

Alongside the model we highlighted above, today’s sale also has plenty of additional electric tools for getting your yard in shape this spring. With the new season and warmer weather making it the perfect time to upgrade your tool shed. There are plenty of other offerings in the sale, as well as add-ons like batteries, all at some of the best prices yet.

Anker’s PowerHouse 256Wh falls to $187 (Reg. $250), other power stations up to $200 off

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting several of its portable power stations, all of which are headlined by the PowerHouse 256Wh model at $186.99 shipped. Down from $250, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date at 25% off. It’s $13 under our previous mentions as well as the Black Friday offer, and marks the lowest we’ve seen in months. It is the second-best discount to date, too. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

If the lead deal isn’t packing enough power for your needs, we’re also tracking some other models on sale. These are all mostly at some of the best prices of the year, and if not, marking rare chances to save nonetheless.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the ALLPOWERS 200W portable solar panel on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the ALLPOWERS 200W portable solar panel on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.