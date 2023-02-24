One of the US’s first solar peaker plants – with Tesla Megapack – just broke ground

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Feb 24 2023 - 7:50 am PT
0 Comments

Solar energy company Arevon Energy and San Diego Community Power have broken ground on the Vikings Energy Farm, one of the first solar peaker plants in the US.

Vikings Energy Farm is a solar + storage power plant in Holtville, California, in Imperial Valley, near the Baja California border. It was first announced in May 2021. It will consist of First Solar thin film Cadmium Telluride PV solar modules and a Tesla Megapack for battery energy storage. 

Tesla Megapack stores energy for the grid reliably and safely, eliminating the need for gas peaker plants and helping to avoid outages. Each unit can store over 3 MWh of energy – enough energy to power an average of 3,600 homes for one hour.

Photo: Arevon Energy

The Vikings Energy Farm solar peaker plant has a unique 1:1 configuration of 137 MW of solar and 150 MW/600 MWh of battery energy storage. That allows it to shift daytime solar production to late afternoon and evening hours, providing on-peak energy whenever necessary. Arevon says it will “power tens of thousands of homes” once it’s online, but did not indicate when the project will be completed.

The project will provide renewable energy to San Diego Community Power and help meet peak summer demand and support grid reliability. 

A solar peaker plant uses solar energy to generate electricity during periods of high demand. It’s designed to provide reliable power during peak demand periods, and can help to reduce the need for fossil fuel-fired peaker plants, which are more expensive and produce greenhouse gas emissions.

Read more: This solar + storage project could be a US grid game changer

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Solar power Tesla Megapack Battery Storage

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.