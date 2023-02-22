Quick Charge Podcast: February 22, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla to announce move to new ‘California Engineering Headquarters’
- Tesla Model S/X spotted with new Hardware 4.0 suite of cameras
- Tesla Cybertruck’s air suspension spotted in potato video
- Stellantis says it’s ready for North American EV transformation after EU success, starting with Ram
- First US-made Hyundai EV rolls off the line, the Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV
- Bentley retires the 12-cylinder engine as it charges toward a fully electric future
- SEAT to spend $3.2 billion converting main factory to BEV production hub for VW Group
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments