Subway builds an ‘EV charging oasis’ so you can recharge while you eat fresh

Your favorite place to grab a sub, or maybe it’s the most convenient, is joining the electric revolution. Subway is teaming up with GenZ EV Solutions to provide an “EV charging oasis” of the future so you can charge up and chow down.

Subway has grown to become one of the largest fast-food chains globally, with a mission of helping “our guests live balanced lives through a wide range of menu options that allows them to make better choices.”

As one of the largest franchise chains in the US and globally, Subway is responsible for limiting its environmental impact with a vast network spanning over 37,000 restaurants.

From the food they serve to the communities they work and live in, Subway is working hard to reduce its environmental impact.

In 2011, Subway opened new “eco-restaurants” designed to reduce energy and water consumption while limiting waste. The company then offered “Live Green” salad bowls in 2012 made from 95% recycled materials.

However, with a vision of “making our restaurants and operations as environmentally and socially responsible as possible,” Subway is introducing its most significant innovation yet, an EV charging oasis.

Subway introduces EV charging oasis of the future

Subway revealed its plans to partner with GenZ EV Solutions Tuesday, a Miami-based charging infrastructure company, to roll out electric vehicle charging stations across the US this year.

Starting in 2023, “Subway EV charging oasis” parks with multiple spots, picnic tables, Wi-Fi, restrooms, green space, and playgrounds will be installed at select locations.

As part of the plan, new or freshly remodeled stores will get small-format, fast EV charging stations. Mike Kappitt, Subway’s chief operating officer, is excited about the company’s new partnership, saying at the release:

Our partnership with GenZ EV Solutions is a win for our guests, our franchisees and our planet, creating a dedicated space for drivers to charge their vehicle while enjoying their favorite Subway sandwich.

To ensure the chargers remain operational, GenZ EV Solutions works with RED E Charging to provide software and operating expertise to improve reliability and uptime.

If you are a Subway franchisee and are interested in EV charging opportunities, you can email ntinnovation@subway.com.

Electrek’s Take

Subway is following other franchises, such as Taco Bell, offering EV charging spots for customers.

With a widespread network of conveniently placed stores, fast food chains make perfect locations for fast chargers. Subway adding features like picnic tables, Wi-Fi, and playgrounds is an added bonus for those going electric.

Watch for Subway’s EV charging oasis parks to pop up as they begin rolling out this year.