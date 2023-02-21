Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP electric scooter returns to low of $500 ($100 off) in New Green Deals

Are you ready to start riding around town this spring and summer without using a single drop of gas or oil? Well, Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP electric scooter is a great way to do just that. Ready to deliver up to 25 miles of riding without a single drop of gas or oil, this is an eco-friendly way to travel this year. It’s on sale for $500 right now, which saves you $100 from its typical rate and delivers the all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

All-time low returns to Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP Electric Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Down from its typical rate of $600 there, today’s deal marks only the second time that we’ve seen it offered at this price. In fact, the last time that we found it this low was back in November around Black Friday, with today’s deal delivering the all-time low price. Ready to take you around town at up to 18.6 MPH, this electric scooter can carry a maximum weight of 220 pounds. At its best, it’ll travel up to 25 miles on a single charge as well, which means that you can easily get to or from work without having to plug in most of the time. There are 10-inch pneumatic tires on it as well as shock absorbers for a comfortable ride, and the smart battery management system closely monitors the status to ensure that it operates safely. Plus, there’s a LED display to show you different riding modes, current speed, battery life remaining, and more. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for it to work either, making it a green ride for 2023.

Score an all-time low on EcoFlow’s power station and solar panel

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offer our readers an exclusive discount dropping the EcoFlow DELTA Mini Portable Power Station with 110W Solar Panel to $599 shipped with the code ETREK100 at checkout. Down from $749 for the power station and an additional $299 for the solar panel, today’s deal saves 43% to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the pair. In fact, comes in at $100 below our last mention from about a year ago, and at that time there wasn’t the extra bundled solar panel paired with the power station either. The DELTA Mini pack quite a lot of features. For starters, it can deliver up to 1,400W of sustained power output and hits peaks of 2,100W from the five AC outlets. Then, there’s the 100W USB-C PD port, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and more. With a 882Wh capacity, there’s enough juice to power your entire campsite with ease or even run small appliances at home should the grid go offline. Plus, with the added 110W solar panel, you’ll be able to use the recharge the power station with nothing more than sunlight so you can go longer without having to plug back into the wall. Find out more about this portable power station in our announcement coverage.

Grow the whole family’s veggies year round with AeroGarden’s indoor Farm at $500 ($260+ off)

Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Farm 24XL with Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $1,049 directly from AeroGarden where it is now on sale for $760, this setup typically sells for $845 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is at least $260 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low as well. There are certainly more modest AeroGarden setups but this one can support up to 24 plants all year round with everything you need other than water included in the package. You can, in many cases, grow all of the veggies and herbs you’ll ever need directly inside your home with no chemicals or pesticides with little to no effort on your part. The lights, a 24-pack Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit, liquid plant food, power adapter, and the trellis are all included with your purchase.

