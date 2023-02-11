Subaru again recalls 1,182 Solterras because… the wheels could fall off

Subaru has issued another recall on its first electric car, the Solterra, due to undertorqued hub bolts, related to the previous recall which encompassed both the Solterra and bZ4X. 1,182 cars are affected, and Subaru has told owners not to drive their cars until the issue can be resolved.

Subaru says the issue was caused by a single third-party contractor which did not properly complete the repair procedure for the previous recall. The contractor may have left some bolts undertorqued, which could result in the wheels loosening.

The previous recall was over a similar potential safety issue related to wheel hub bolts, which could cause them to loosen and the wheels could potentially fall off. The issue was discovered just before Solterras were due to start shipping in the US, resulting in a several-month delay for the first shipments. It also affected Toyota’s bZ4X, which had just started shipping in the US.

This problem has a simpler fix than the last, though – Subaru won’t have to stop sales of the Solterra, merely tighten the hub bolts on affected cars. Any Subaru dealer will be able to do the inspection and service free of charge for owners.

But, again, Subaru has instructed owners not to drive their Solterras until the car is fixed.

There is no indication that the new issue affects Toyota’s bZ4X, as it seems to be related to a single contractor related to the fix for the first recall.

Subaru will be contacting owners, but you can visit Subaru’s recall website or the NHTSA’s recall website and enter their VIN number to find out if your car is affected. You can also call the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, though it’s only open Monday through Friday 8am-8pm Eastern time.