Quick Charge Podcast: February 9, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by SAE International: Join the global mobility community in Detroit from April 18-20 for WCX, the largest technical mobility event in North America. Register now.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is cleared in highly publicized fatal crash with ‘no one in the driver’s seat’
- Tesla’s former head of AI joins Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI
- Tesla Powerwall owners made up to $500 in the first year of the virtual power plant
- Ford gives a sneak peek of its ‘EV performance’ truck that looks like a souped-up Lightning
- Lucid Motors (LCID) announces limited $7,500 credit for Air EV purchases
- Volvo braces for challenging year ahead after more than doubling EV sales and breaking revenue record in 2022
- GM secures key semiconductor parts for EVs with unique ‘first-of-its-kind’ agreement
- GM wants a piece of Vale’s base metal spinoff, Tesla’s nickel supplier
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments