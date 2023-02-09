Lunaz reimagines the Bentley S2 Continental as an upcycled EV true to its classic design

EV conversion specialist Lunaz Design has debuted an all-electric version of a 1961 Bentley S2 Continental – one of the rarest classic luxury cars on the planet. The company explains that only four examples of this particular car were built, and having the Bentley upcycled as an EV truly makes it one of a kind without compromising its classic design, both inside and out. Have a look.

Lunaz Design is an electric conversion specialist founded in 2018 and headquartered in Silverstone, England. That’s where the company engineers and manufactures its own proprietary electric powertrain technology purposefully designed with the modularity in mind to be implemented across a wide range of classic cars – upcycling them for an all-electric second life.

Its current lineup of electric conversions includes the Aston Martin DB6, Jaguar XK, and an all-electric Rolls-Royce Phantom. These conversions begin with a full restoration from the ground up, reconfiguring each combustion vehicle’s chassis to support electrification while still maintaining ideal weight distribution and suspension.

Inside each converted EV, Lunaz’s in-house design team upcycles and restores the vehicle’s textiles and trim while integrating modern-day conveniences like satellite telecommunications, Wi-Fi, infotainment, and navigation.

In 2021, Lunaz announced it would be adding electric versions of classic Range Rovers and began taking orders. Demand was immediately so tremendous that commissions of said conversions now make up 45% of the company’s production schedule.

Today, Lunaz Design is showcasing another EV conversion of a British classic with a truly one of a kind Bentley S2 Continental, converted for one very lucky customer.

Credit: Lunaz Design





Lunaz’s Bentley EV makes an ultrarare car more unique

Lunaz Design revealed the EV conversion of the Bentley S2 Continental today as a one-off build for a specific customer who managed to acquire the two-door saloon. According to the company, only four units of this 1961 sedan were ever produced.

In its original form, the vehicle was powered by the L Series V8 engine from Bentley and Rolls-Royce, which helped newer technologies function at the time, like power steering and air conditioning. Now, Lunaz Design has taken this ultrarare Bentley S2 Continental and converted it to an EV in the UK. Company founder, David Lorenz, spoke to the design process of such a unique build:

This magnificent Bentley S2 Continental was already an exceptional motor car, as one of just a few examples of its type that remain in the world. In its new guise, it’s the rarest vehicle ever to be converted to fully electric propulsion, and the most exclusive project we’ve ever undertaken at Lunaz Design: it’s literally one of a kind. This car is also a further demonstration of our proven upcycling process and technologies, developed entirely in-house at our Silverstone facility, which are fast becoming the de facto gold standard for electrification projects involving the world’s most prestigious marques.

Like all of Lunaz’s EV conversions, the Bentley was stripped down to bare metal and returned to like-new condition. Anything that cannot be restored and reused is recycled. Lunaz also carefully removed the vehicle’s internal combustion engine and associated systems, replacing them with its own fully electric powertrain.

The result is a shiny new Bentley S2 Continental EV equipped with a 400 bhp powertrain that delivers 530 lb-ft of torque and accelerates 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 6.9 seconds. Inside, the Bentley was restored to maintain its luxurious design but with a much higher percentage of sustainable materials, such as carpets made from 100% regenerated nylon and backing made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

While this particular model will by no means be an EV conversion sold regularly by Lunaz, the custom Bentley S2 Continental shows further evidence than nearly any vehicle can successfully be reborn electric while maintaining its classic design – no matter how old it is.