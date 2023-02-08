Quick Charge Podcast: February 8, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla cut the price of its electric cars in half over five years, and it might do it again
- Tesla will unveil its “Master Plan Part 3” at “Investor Day” on March 1
- Tesla’s record performance in California helps push EV market share to 17%
- Hertz took delivery of half its massive Tesla order of 100,000 electric cars
- Karma Automotive will produce B-ON’s eLCVs for US, Canada, and Latin America
- Rolls-Royce Spectre super coupe passes significant milestone in latest testing program [Images]
- 2024 Cadillac Lyriq gets fresh trim and paint color options after EV tax credit inclusion
- John Deere launches first electric zero-turn mower that will make you actually want to cut the grass
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments