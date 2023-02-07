2024 Cadillac Lyriq gets fresh trim and paint color options after EV tax credit inclusion

The new 2024 Cadillac Lyriq is set to include several new trim options, a radiant new color selection, and more, as the EV is now eligible for the tax credit with the IRA’s recent update.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq new options, EV tax credit qualification

General Motors (GM) revealed the Cadillac Lyriq in 2020. The automaker designed it to “redefine American luxury.” After the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition sold out in under 20 minutes, the brand knew it had something special.

Despite receiving high praise for its first electric vehicle, GM only delivered 122 Cadillac Lyriqs last year, saying it was ramping production “slowly and methodically” to ensure customer quality.

Cadillac required its engineers and specialists to inspect the Lyriq models while teaching its technicians how to work on them before delivering them to buyers.

Meanwhile, the automaker says it’s “confident in its process” learning from the first batch rollout.

In its second year, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq is getting new trim levels, including:

Tech – Suited for the driver who “has a flair of futurism” with state-of-the-art tech features, including Regen on Demand, One-Pedal Driving, a curved 33″ diagonal advanced LED display, and more.

– Suited for the driver who “has a flair of futurism” with state-of-the-art tech features, including Regen on Demand, One-Pedal Driving, a curved 33″ diagonal advanced LED display, and more. Luxury – For those that want an elevated and refined driving experience complete with immersive 26-color interior ambient lighting, PaperWood interior decor, and exterior walk-up choreographed lighting.

– For those that want an elevated and refined driving experience complete with immersive 26-color interior ambient lighting, PaperWood interior decor, and exterior walk-up choreographed lighting. Sport – For the drivers who want to turn heads. You can visually see a difference with the Sport trim with added sport grille and dark accents. The Sport trim comes with unique Obsidian chrome finishes, dark accents, and finishes on the front and rear, and 20″ dynamic alloy wheels with Diamond-Cut/Satin Dark Android finish.

The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq rear-wheel drive will come with a GM-estimated 308 miles driving range (down slightly from EPA-est 312 miles in the 2023 model) with 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel drive model, on the other hand, has GM estimated 307 miles range of 500 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq tech trim (Source: Cadillac) 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport trim (Source: Cadillac) 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Luxury trim (Source: Cadillac)

New color options include Radiant Red, Celestial Metallic, Nimbus Metallic, and a cool Emerard Lake Metallic, in addition to Silver Metallic, Blue Metallic, Crystal White Tricoat, and Black Metallic.

Although Cadillac has yet to release 2024 Lyriq pricing, the IRS updated the list of EVs eligible for the $7,500 tax credit after “redefining” the definition of an SUV, qualifying the 2023 Lyriq among other electric vehicles like the Tesla Model Y under $80,000.