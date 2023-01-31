Quick Charge Podcast: January 31, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is going to build a factory in Mexico City, says government official
- Tesla grows headcount to new record despite waves of layoffs
- Tesla still holds Bitcoin, but also took a $200 million loss because of it
- Tesla opens its Supercharger to non-Tesla EVs in Australia
- GM enters phase two of EV rollout after record 2022 earnings, massive new lithium stake
- 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 EPA range unveiled, combined MPGe rivals Lucid Air EVs
- Luxury EV maker Lotus to go public on the Nasdaq via SPAC under ticker ‘LOT’
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments