VW will install up to 25,000 EV chargers globally in 2023

The Volkswagen Group announced today that it will install up to 25,000 EV chargers globally along with its partners this year.

How many VW EV chargers are coming

At the end of 2022, Volkswagen Group had installed more than one-third of the 45,000 EV chargers that it intends to install by 2025 – that’s around 15,000 EV chargers with a charging capacity of up to 350 kW.

Geographically, the total of 45,000 will break down to 10,000 EV charging stations in North America, 18,000 in Europe, and 17,000 in China.

VW is planning for around 10,000 of its EV chargers – what it calls “high-power charging points,” in corporate speak – to be online in Europe, and up to 25,000 in total globally by the end of 2023.

Who’s installing them and where

Electrify America (EA) is in charge of VW Group’s electric infrastructure in the US. EA’s website says it currently has 3,551 fast and Level 2 EV chargers online, and that 90 are “coming soon.” So it’s going to take quite an effort for VW and EA to reach its North American goal of 10,000.

In Europe, IONITY, a joint venture between Audi, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, and Porsche are doing the EV charger installations.

The VW Group launched Ewiva with the Enel X Way in Italy last year to install EV chargers, and it’s going to install around 8,000 of those 10,000 European chargers with BP and Iberdrola. The latter will focus on the main traffic arteries in Spain.

In China, the EV charger installation work is being performed by the joint venture CAMS.

Electrek’s Take

OK, I admit it: I’ve got skin in the game here. My 2023 VW ID.4 comes with three years of free Electrify America charging. But I’ve got just one EA fast charger near me, in New Hampshire, and really annoyingly, there are ZERO EA chargers in the state of Vermont.

If you think about it, 25,000 EV charger installations globally in what is now just 11 months is a monumental effort. If they reach their target of 40,000 by the end of this year, they’d only need to install another 5,000 to reach their 2025 target. Hopefully they’ll bump up that 45k number.

Photo: Electrify America

