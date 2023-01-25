Ferrari is engineering simulated engine sounds (like most legacy automakers) for its future EVs

According to a recent patent filing, supercar specialist Ferrari intends to implement unique engine noises in its upcoming EVs. It just needs to build them first. The patent includes a system that reproduces combustion engine noises that can be synced with the increased acceleration of the vehicle’s electric motor(s). While this may simply sound like another automaker trying to deliver nostalgia to Ferrari fans accustomed to the roar of combustion, there is an element of safety as well.

Ferrari S.p.A.’s history dates back to Italy to the late 1930s, kicking off the automaker’s concrete status in motorsport history after a number of victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Despite being on the early forefront of such fast cars, Ferrari has been quite slow to adopt electrification.

The Italian automaker has not shunned electric vehicles completely, however. Ferrari currently offers four “electrified” models including the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid EV seen below. While the company has yet to deliver the first all-electric Ferrari, there is one already in the works slotted for a debut sometime in 2025 as part of the automaker’s journey become carbon neutral by 2030.

During Ferrari’s second-quarter earnings call in 2022, CEO Benedetto Vigna said the following about the upcoming EV:

We will unveil our first full electric model in 2025, a true Ferrari that will enrich our product range. It will contain several unique features and it will be a sport car as every Ferrari that offers a true Ferrari driving experience.

Following a recent patent filing, we have learned that one of those “unique features” mentioned by Vigna will be a new amplification system that reroute the fabricated sound of an engine out the back of the EV. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale (PHEV) / Source: Ferrari

Ferrari expects each of its EVs to have a distinct sound

Analysts at ODDO BHF have cited the recently filed patent by Ferrari that describes a unique amplification system targeting distinct engine noises. Per the filing, the patent relates to a “reproduction device for the realization of a sound that can be associated with an electric motor.”

ODDO went on to state that the technology would allow the Ferrari EV to amplify sound from its electric motor(s) while redirecting the noise to the rear of the vehicle where a traditional combustion engine would normally sit.

Last summer, the automaker’s CEO’s explained during a call with investors that sound is a key trait that makes a Ferrari a Ferrari and that every engine has its own recognizable rev. Vigna added that he expects Ferrari EVs to have their own “signature engine” roars too… just without the actual engine.

A note from ODDO BHF this week relays confidence that Ferrari should be able to deliver “a compelling and innovative EV product” in 2025, adding that sound-reproducing technology could help sell affluent fans of the brand to go electric without missing their precious noise pollution too much.

It will be interesting to see how the amplified sound technology works in the Ferrari EV, because they are by no means the first automaker to implement digital engine noises. BMW’s EVs currently have it, as does Mercedes-Benz vehicles which combine the zap of the electric motors along with engine noises for a futuristic, spaceship like drive that remains somewhat familiar. Tesla too!

Another huge argument for simulated engine noises (to reasonable volume) is safety. EVs are sneaky quiet, even at high speeds. Adding audible awareness not only keeps a driver informed of their speed, but also alerts pedestrians and other nearby vehicles that the EV, in this case the Ferrari EV, is coming.

We are sure to learn more when Ferrari officially pulls the sheet off its first BEV, but that’s still a couple years away.