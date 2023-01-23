Tritium to deliver 10,000 EV DC fast chargers to the UK by 2030

UK charging network evyve has placed an order with DC fast charger maker Tritium for a whopping 10,000 EV DC fast chargers by 2030.

The agreement between the two companies includes an initial total order for 350 Tritium EV DC fast chargers, 60 of which are now online. evyve says it plans to install “thousands more” chargers by the end of 2025 but doesn’t give a target number for that date.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said:

With the number of registered battery-electric cars in the UK growing by more than 40% in 2022, it’s more important than ever that drivers have access to fast and reliable charging technology to ensure a convenient driver experience and a seamless transition to e-mobility.

evyve says it wants to be the UK’s largest destination and en route charging network, which will consist of Tritium’s modular 75kW and 150kW DC fast chargers. evyve will site Tritium’s EV DC fast chargers at retail, food and drink, leisure, and commercial business locations.

evyve operates a flat rate of £0.66p/kWh across all charge points. According to RAC Charge Watch, which is part of motoring organization RAC, as of this month, it costs 70.32p/kWh to rapid charge up to 99kW and 74.79p/kWh for ultra-rapid charging from 100kW+.

The price of public charging has nearly doubled since September 2021, and it currently costs more than gas and diesel. However, home charging is still much cheaper than gas.

evyve, which is part of regeneration company Peel L&P, is working with pub retailer Greene King, which operates more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants, and hotels across England, Wales, and Scotland.

Last week, Tritium announced that it received its largest single order of EV chargers ever, from BP, for the US, the UK, Europe, and Australia, as BP works to expand its EV charging network, BP pulse.

Tritium (Nasdaq: DCFC) received record sales orders valued at $195 million in calendar year 2022 and saw growth of 38% over calendar year 2021’s result of $141 million.

The company’s expected revenue for calendar year 2023 is in excess of $200 million, corresponding to annual growth of over 100%, with approximately 35% forecasted for the first half of calendar year 2023 and the balance in the second half of calendar year 2023.

Photo: Tritium

