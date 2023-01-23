Tesla obtains patent for Cybertruck’s novel windshield

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 23 2023 - 3:25 am PT
4 Comments

Tesla has obtained a patent for a new way to make glass that is evidently going to be used for Cybertruck’s novel windshield.

There are a lot of things about the Cybertrucks that are unlike any other vehicle out there.

The whole idea behind the radical design is that pickup truck designs have remained roughly the same for the last 30 years and Tesla believes it can create something new that will break the cycle.

One of the most novel and infamous features of the Cybertruck’s design is its “Tesla Armor Glass.”

It was made infamous by the failed demonstration on stage during the unveiling of the electric pickup truck:

Franz post pitch Tesla Armor Glass

For years, Tesla has been heavily investing in material science, which includes glass.

We previously reported on the Tesla Glass division working on developing new types of glass for its products.

For the Cybertruck, the company describes the “Tesla Armor Glass”:

Ultra-strong glass and polymer-layered composite can absorb and redirect impact force for improved performance and damage tolerance.

But what’s interesting about the glass on the Cybertruck is that it follows the vehicle’s sharp feature lines.

Now Tesla has obtained a new patent to manufacture glass that can be manipulated to create novel shapes that traditionally can’t be achieved in normal automotive glass manufacturing.

In the patent application, Tesla describes issues with current methods:

Generally, such processes for making glass structures are limited by the amount of curvature or bending achievable with the glass. For example, typically only smooth, high radius of curvatures (e.g., radius of curvature of 1-3 meters or more), are used for automotive glass structures.

Tesla describes its technology to achieve shorter radiuses of curvature:

In some embodiments, a process for forming an automotive glass structure having one or more feature lines (or curves/bends) includes applying localized heat to one or more locations of the glass structure, whereby the glass structure bends at the location of the localized heat. In some examples, the glass structure is supported by a support tool such that as localized heat is applied gravity forces the glass structure to bend at the one or more locations (e.g., along a longitudinal line of the glass), thereby forming a feature line or bend in the glass. In some examples, additional forces may be applied to the glass structure, e.g., via a press, vacuum air suction, or the like to aid in bending or shaping of the glass structure. In some examples, a radius of curvature of the feature line or bend in the glass structure at the one or more locations is between 2 mm and 5 cm.

Here are a few drawings included in the patent application:

In the patent application, Tesla also describes a way to achieve the same result with multilayered glass:

In another embodiment, a glass structure includes a first layer of glass having a feature line or bend in at least one location thereof. The feature line having a radius of curvature between 2 mm and 5 cm. In some examples, the glass structure is a multilayer glass structure and includes a second layer of glass including a first portion of glass and a second portion of glass, the first and second portions meeting at the feature line or bend in the first layer of glass. A polymer may be disposed between the first layer of glass and the second layer of glass.

Here’s a drawing illustrating a multilayered glass with that level of curvature:

This specific drawing would point to the wrap-around windshield in the Tesla Semi, but Tesla actually shares drawings of the Cybertruck as examples in the patent application.

Tesla is currently working to bring the Cybertruck to production by mid-2023.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger