Dying for an EV? Ford Mustang Mach-E converted into an electric hearse and limousine

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jan 16 2023 - 11:53 am PT
0 Comments
electric-mach-e-hearse

Electric vehicles are being adopted across all industries for a variety of uses. Even if you try to fight it, your last ride may end up being in an EV. The Ford Mustang Mach-E was recently converted into an electric hearse and limousine. Check it out – you’ll be dying to try them.

Ford Mach-E converted into an electric hearse, limousine

Coleman Milne, the UK’s leading hearse and limousine manufacturer, recently unveiled a new “ceremonial” range based on Ford’s Mustang Mach-E platform, including a limousine and hearse.

Graham Clow, national sales director at Coleman Milne, explains why the company is going zero-emission:

We have long championed the electric hearse at Coleman Milne, and we’re proud to welcome the Etive hearse and limousine as the latest additions to our range.

He added:

The Mach-E is the perfect base for a comfortable, quiet and respectful hearse and limousine, while also providing funeral directors with all the benefits and innovations found in today’s electric vehicles.

The electric Mach-E hearse includes everything a conventional hearse would have, including noiseless operation (which makes sense due to EVs emitting virtually no noise), a flat, spacious full-length deck, three bearer seats, and a glass roof with custom options available.

Meanwhile, the zero-emission Etive limousine is designed for maximum comfort with an extra 114mm in overall length, seven-passenger capacity, and optional full privacy glass.

The electric hearse and limo use a 75kWh battery, which can deliver an estimated range of up to 200 miles and recharge from 10 to 80% in 38 minutes. The electric vehicles will be available for demonstration in the first half of the year.

electric-mach-e-hearse-1
Ford Mustang Mach-E hearse (Source: Coleman Milne)

Electrek’s Take

Both hearses and limousines are perfect candidates for electric upgrades. They typically travel small distances (from funeral homes to graveyards or to and from events) and have ample time to charge in between.

The idea of an electric hearse is not new. Some funeral homes have used Tesla vehicles and a Nissan Leaf to develop fully electric hearses. In December, Netherlands-based hearse and limo maker Derks presented an impressive Tesla Model 3 hearse.

This trend will likely continue gaining momentum as electric vehicles offer quieter, smoother, zero-emission travel. What do you think of the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E hearses and limousines?

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

The Ultimate Guide to the Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ultimate Guide to the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising