Check out this Tesla Model 3 hearse – you’ll be dying to try it

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 23 2022 - 8:50 am PT
7 Comments
Tesla Model 3 hearse hero

This new Tesla Model 3 hearse shows that everything is going electric, even for your last trip in a vehicle.

Hearses are actually perfect for electrification.

They mostly drive relatively small distances from funeral homes or churches to graveyards, and they generally have plenty of time to charge between drives.

But they are mostly built aftermarket on top of existing vehicles, and it took some time for builders to go electric.

Some funeral homes and hearse makers have seen the opportunity for a while now, and we have seen them use Tesla vehicles and a Leaf to create all-electric hearses. As for the Tesla vehicles that were turned into hearses, it has mostly been the Model S.

For the first time, we now see a Tesla Model 3 hearse.

Netherlands-based hearse and limo maker Derks unveiled this impressive new Tesla Model 3 hearse for production:

Tesla Model 3 hearse

The company says that it is built on a Model 3 Standard Range Plus:

The basis of the Tesla Hearse 3 is the Model 3, equipped with a Standard plus range package and rear-wheel drive, which means that the range after conversion is between 350 and 375 km.

That range is actually not bad with the modification since the official WLTP range of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is 448 km, but it could be an optimistic range.

The modifications to the Model 3 are quite extensive and make the electric sedan much bigger:

Tesla Model 3 hearse

It has a massive tailgate and electric curtains all around the back:

As a hearse, the Tesla Hearse 3 is built as standard with a tailgate and a 100% composite, lightweight body. The vehicle is equipped with small side doors with storage spaces behind them and an extendable box floor. As standard, the vehicle is equipped with electric curtains and LED lighting in the box area. A starry sky, extendable flower racks and a drawer under the floor are among the options.

We contacted Derks about the price of their Tesla Model 3 hearse, and we will update if we get an answer.

For an idea of pricing, we previously saw a Tesla Model S hearse for sale for $200,000.

Tell me you are not dying to get in this Tesla Model 3 hearse.

