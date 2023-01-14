Juiced Bikes launches special edition 35 MPH HyperScrambler 2 e-bike

Juiced Bikes is back with a new edition of its highest performance electric bike yet, the HyperScrambler 2. This time the company’s founder Tora Harris has reworked the aesthetics of the bike in a limited edition run to create the the Founder’s Edition HyperScrambler 2.

Only 150 of the e-bikes will be made, with each coming individually numbered to let you know how quick you were at ordering one.

The limited series of Founder’s Edition bikes still carry the same impressive performance specs as the original HyperScrambler 2 that we know and love.

That means it gets a 1,000W Retroblade motor with a peak power output of 2,000W and a maximum speed (in unlocked mode) of a published “30+ mph”. The true top speed has been tested by numerous riders as actually reaching closer to 35 mph (56 km/h).

The HyperScrambler 2 also carries a pair of high capacity batteries to make sure that the power-hungry motor and and controller can go the distance. In fact, that distance is listed as 100 miles (160 km) of range per charge.

Even just one of the 52V 19.2Ah batteries on the HyperScrambler 2 offers more capacity than most other e-bikes, coming in at 998 Wh per battery. But the pair of them pushing close to 2,000 Wh is one of the highest capacity battery loadouts we’ve ever seen on a retail electric bike.

The bike isn’t just fast though, it’s also comfortable. Front and rear suspension turn this into a full-suspension electric moped. A huge head light with built-in bluetooth speaker make it fun to ride, and there’s even a full LED light package including turn signals.

The Founder’s Edition HyperScrambler 2 has a few added accessories personally selected and crafted by Tora to turn the bike into his dream of what the HS2 could truly become. That includes a custom green colorway, upgraded tan saddle, headlight fairing that works like a small windscreen (and might just add an extra mile of range if you stay tucked behind it), custom race plates with Juiced bikes year of founding (not many e-bike companies have been around since 2009!) and new all-terrain 4″ fat tires that have never before been offered on the HyperScrambler 2.

hyperscrambler 2 founders edition

The HyperScrambler 2 has long been a favorite of ours here at Electrek and its single-battery cousin known as the HyperScorpion even earned vehicle of the year after it debuted.

These e-bikes, which can be operated in reduced power and speed modes to maintain street legal riding, open the door to much higher performance output. For riders who want a street-legal yet highly capable e-bike for daily commuting and a much more performance-oriented bike for weekend fun, the HyperScrambler 2 delivers that thrill.

It does so at a price though, which is around $3,099 for the regular edition of the bike. The Founder’s Edition here will set you back $3,499 when it opens for orders on January 19th.

But then again, there will only ever be 150 of them made, so perhaps that could be a steal if this becomes a collector’s item. You’ll have the last laugh with your wife when this bad boy rolls across the Barrett-Jackson auction block in 30 years fetching a six figure sum. “See, honey? I told you it was a smart investment!”

Electrek’s Take

Sometimes these limited edition e-bikes can be a bit gimmicky, but occasionally they actually come out really slick-looking. And this is definitely the latter.

Not only is the Juiced Hyperscrambler 2 already an amazing e-bike, but the Founder’s Edition looks badass. I love that green colorway and tan seat, plus that headlight fairing adds the motorcycle vibes this e-bike always deserved. I’m not sure if I want to hear other people’s music blasting out of the bluetooth speaker as they ride down the boardwalk, but the rest all checks my boxes.

With only 150 of these being made though, part of me wants to get one and ride the hell out of it, while the other part of me wants to baby it and keep it pristine.

What the hell, you only live once. Let ‘er rip!

