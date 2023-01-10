Mass production of the first UK-designed 7.5t electric truck has begun

UK electric truck maker Tevva unveiled the first British-designed 7.5 tonne battery electric truck in October 2021, and it’s now kicking off mass production and sales of the truck in the UK and Europe.

Tevva is the first British company to secure European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval for its 7.5t electric truck, and that gives it the green light for sales and production in volume. The Tevva electric truck underwent 30 system tests, including electric safety and electromagnetic compatibility.

The company’s 7.5t electric truck, which is ideal for last-mile and urban delivery, offers up to 140 miles (227 km) of range from its 105 kWh battery on a single charge. It can carry up to 15 Euro-pallets, and battery charge time to 90% is five hours.

It will be followed later this year by Tevva’s 7.5t hydrogen-electric truck. The hydrogen range-extender stretches the truck’s vehicle range to up to 354 miles (570 km). Battery charge time to 90% is five hours, and H2 refueling time is 10 minutes.

You can check out the specs for both models here.

The Tevva trucks are being manufactured at a factory in London Thames Freeport. The company has started to deliver the first mass produced electric trucks to customers including Expect Distribution, Travis Perkins, and Royal Mail. The company expects to sell up to 1,000 electric trucks in 2023.

The UK has banned new ICE vehicles from 2030.

Photos: Tevva

