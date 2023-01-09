Segway SuperScooter GT1 sees off-season $561 discount in New Green Deals

It might be winter, but those who want to score a notable off-season discount on one of the more capable electric scooters on the market are now in luck. Dropping to the lowest we’ve seen, the new Segway SuperScooter GT1 has now arrived at as low as $2,239. That’s a whopping $561 in savings and a notable solution for bringing home this EV with 43.5-mile range and aircraft-grade aluminum frame. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Segway SuperScooter GT1 sees off-season discount

Courtesy of Wellbots, all of the best New Green Deals going live today are focused on this offer on the recently-released Segway SuperScooter GT1. Having just hit the scene last fall, this high-end electric scooter is now down to its best price yet of 2,249 shipped. Applying code NEW10 at checkout lets you score an extra $10 off, too. This is down from the usual $2,800 going rate for one of the very first times, beating out our previous $2,399 mention to deliver the best discount yet. It’s as much as $561 in savings and a new all-time low.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

Anker just released its PowerHouse 767 power station, now already $200 off

After just launching in the final month of 2022, we’re now seeing one of the first chances to save go live on Anker’s all-new PowerHouse 767. Arriving as the brand’s most capable portable power station to date, the recent release is now on sale via Amazon. Dropping down to $1,999 shipped for the very first time, you’ll have to apply the on-page coupon in order to cash-in on the savings. Good for $200 off the usual price tag, this is marking a new all-time low from the $2,199 MSRP it launched with last month. Also available directly from Anker’s own storefront, too.

Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-C-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

Hover-1’s new Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter with 37-mile range hits $1,300

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,800, you’re looking at a notable discount to start off 2023 with a new EV at $500 off. This is the second-best price to date and the lowest we’ve seen in 2 months at within $63 of the all-time low and one of the only markdowns yet.

Delivering quite the capable ride, the Hover-1 Night Owl packs a folding design that comes centered around 1,400W of power. The two 10.5-inch offroad tires deliver a smooth ride for all 37 miles of its built-in range, with a 31 MPH top speed completing the package alongside front and rear suspension.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the electric blower vacuum on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the electric blower vacuum on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.