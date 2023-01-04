Verge opens US pre-orders for its hubless electric motorcycle with 25 minute charging

The Verge TS is one of the most revolutionary new electric motorcycles hitting the market, thanks to a wild design for the drivetrain. It was previously only available in Europe but has now opened reservations in the US after showing off an updated model known as the TS Ultra at CES 2023.

The Verge TS Ultra improves upon the already impressive performance we’ve seen in the past from the TS and TS Pro models.

The bike retains a similar drivetrain, made up of a hubless rear wheel motor. That’s right – it’s an in-wheel motor, but it’s not a hub motor since there isn’t actually a hub to the wheel.

Instead, the motor’s copper core and magnet ring are housed in the outer portion of the wheel.

It’s a complicated design that pays off in more than just the aesthetics department. Putting the motor so far out from the wheel’s axis of revolution helps increase the torque.

That gives the Verge TS Ultra an impressive spec sheet, touting a peak power of 150 kW (201 hp) and a peak torque of 1,200 Nm. For the rest of us, that’s a massive 885 stump-pulling foot-pounds of torque!

The bike is speed limited to 200 km/h (124 mph), but that’s, of course, faster than anyone really needs for use on public roads.

Riders may not get a chance to feel that top speed very often, but they can enjoy the intense acceleration on every start. With that much power, the Verge TS Ultra boasts a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of just 2.5 seconds. The single-speed drivetrain means that performance is reproducible with every launch as there are no gears to quickly shift through.

That extreme acceleration beats out other high-performance electric motorcycles like the LiveWire One, which offers a slower 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds. (Imagine calling that a “slow” time.)

The company hasn’t listed a battery pack size for the TS Ultra but claims a maximum range of 223 miles (359 km). That’s likely the city range, but it still rivals the longest ranges offered by market leaders like Zero Motorcycles.

Riding at highway speeds could see that range figure cut nearly in half, though the bike’s DC fast charging option will ensure speedy recharges on longer trips. Verge quotes a recharging time of just 25 minutes during fast charging, though fast charge times are usually measured on a nearly complete charge, such as 15-85%. Charging rates slow down near the end of the charge cycle to prolong the life of the battery.

There’s plenty of competition from flagship electric motorcycles in the US market already, but Verge is betting on its futuristic design and high-performance figures to help it score a slice of that pie.

As the company’s CEO, Tuomo Lehtimäki, explained:

We are currently working on entering the US market in select states and hope to start sales and deliveries in 2023. We see a lot of potential in the market, and the wait of bike enthusiasts will soon be rewarded with even more powerful and futuristic electric motorcycles.

The Verge TS and TS Pro have slightly more muted specs, though the performance is still sporty, with a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 and 3.5 seconds, respectively. The TS starts at $26,900,.while the TS Pro is priced at US $29,900. The highest-performance TS Ultra model is significantly pricier at US $44,900.

A $100 reservation lets you begin configuring a bike and holds your spot in line ahead of anticipated US deliveries later this year.

Electrek’s Take

I’ve been following the Verge TS electric motorcycle for something like 4-5 years now, at least. I’ve seen it transform from pretty ideas on paper into a beautiful example of far-out design meets talented engineering.

Few electric motorcycles that begin with this level of out-of-the-box design actually make it onto the road, and so watching Verge bring these motorcycles to life in Europe and rack up riding miles has been quite rewarding.

Are they expensive? Hell yeah, they are. I probably won’t own one anytime soon, but at least they start out in line with other flagship electric motorcycle prices. And by including features like DC fast charging, they’re actually a step ahead of many other electric motorcycles that are sorely missing such in-demand options.