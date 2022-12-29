Tesla Model Y is now the best-selling car in all of Europe

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in all of Europe in November. It’s for the second time, and not just for electric vehicles, but all cars.

Over the years, Tesla’s vehicles have often become the best-selling vehicles in certain European markets.

However, it never topped the list of best-selling cars in the entire European continent until this September when it took over the continent.

The automaker didn’t maintain its spot in October due to a lack of shipments coming from China, but now the November numbers are in, and Tesla is back on top with the Model Y.

According to data from Automotive News Europe, Tesla delivered nearly 20,000 Model Y vehicles in Europe last month:

Tesla sold 19,144 units of the premium midsize SUV, a gain of more than 260 percent on the same month last year. It was a big rebound for the electric model after it fell out of the top 50 in October, just one month after finishing as Europe’s overall top-seller.

December is expected to be an even bigger month based on early data coming in. For example, Tesla has already delivered 5,000 Model Y vehicles in Norway alone in December.

The Model Y’s rise in popularity in Europe coincides with Tesla ramping-up Model Y production at Gigafactory Berlin.

The automaker recently confirmed that the factory is now producing 3,000 Model Y vehicles per week. All those vehicles are for the European market, and Tesla also ships cars from Gigafactory Shanghai to Europe.

Electrek’s Take

Elon Musk said that Model Y could become the best-selling in the world, and it looks like he was right.

But as production ramps up, it is looking like Tesla will be able to soon produce over 100,000 Model Y a month, Tesla is likely going to have to focus on a cheaper version of the vehicle – something it has yet to do in some markets, like North America.

Once, it has a “standard range” version in North America, I think Model Y will undoubtedly be the best-selling vehicle in the world.