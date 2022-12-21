Rivian removes Max Pack battery + Quad-Motor option from R1T orders

Forum members are reporting a letter recently sent by Rivian detailing its plans to remove the Max Pack battery as a selectable option in its R1T configurator when paired with the Quad Motor drive system. As of today, the pairing is already non-selectable for new orders, but current Rivian R1T reservation holders will soon have to pivot to either a smaller battery or fewer motors.

As Rivian entered the final financial quarter of this year, it was touting a 67% expansion in production of its two flagship models, on pace to hit its output goal of 25,000 units. This was followed by news of increased range to Rivian’s R1T pickup configuration that consisted of the Large Pack battery and Quad-Motor configuration.

At the time, Rivian told us it was still working through the EPA estimated ranges of the Dual Motor drive train options on its EVs, while its Quad-Motor option of the R1T was still promising 400+ miles of range when paired with Rivian’s Max Pack battery.

However, if you check the Rivian website today, you’ll notice that you are no longer able to configure an R1T that includes both the Quad Motor and the Max Pack. Furthermore, current Rivian reservation holders with that configuration are being asked to choose between range and power.

Here is the letter being sent out:

Source: Rivian Forums / Member – pathfinder2

Rivian Max Pack will only be available on Dual Motor R1T

As you can see from the Rivian letter posted to Rivian Forums by pathfinder2, current reservation holders are being asked to reconfigure their R1T orders to either a Dual Motor EV with the Max Pack and 400 miles of range, or a Quad Motor pickup with the Large Pack and 328 miles EPA range.

On a slightly bright side, those reservation holders who opt for the latter option could expedite their delivery window to early 2023. Furthermore, Rivian says that Quad Motor + Max Pack R1T reservation holders will save $4,500 if they switch to the Dual Motor Max Pack option. That version of the R1T should still deliver about 400 miles of range and 600 horsepower.

Rivian shared that it will also offer an “enhanced version” of the Dual Motor Max Pack R1T that features the same range and towing, but more horsepower (700 hp) and a whole second off its 0-60 mph (3.5 sec). This feels like a pay-to-play software unlock, but will still save current reservation holders who committed prior to 3/1/2022, $2,000 compared to their original Quad Motor order.

Rivian was sure to note that the while the Quad Motor Max Pack combo is gone for now, it may not be forever. The American automaker states that a Quad-Motor R1T with additional capability will arrive at a later date and will be reunited with the Max battery pack. Pricing for that variant will arise closer to its launch.

For now, current Rivian R1T reservations holders don’t need to do anything… Well, other than decide which reconfiguration of their electric pickup they want to switch to, or scrap the rezzie altogether. Unfortunately, the Max Pack has never been offered on the R1S SUV, so that’s not a Quad Motor option either, sorry.

Rivian says it will begin reaching out to R1T customers in early 2023 to share next steps and help them choose their (second) most preferred configuration in order to receive new pricing and updated delivery estimates.