Mazda 3 could be replaced by a compact electric sedan with actual range

Mazda is already behind as the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles. However, a new patent reveals an electric Mazda 3 look-alike that could charge up the automaker’s EV strategy.

Despite an early commitment, Mazda has quickly fallen behind as the automaker has failed to keep up in the new era of electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker began producing its first electric vehicle, the MX-30, in 2020, as customers began receiving deliveries in September 2021. The MX-30’s 35.5 kWh battery pack delivered just 100 miles of range, and with a price tag of over $33K, drivers had little to draw them in with several better EV options on the market.

After not even a full year on the market, Mazda confirmed the MX-30 was sold out in the US, selling only 505 units and declining to comment if a 2023 model was in the works.

Realizing it has fallen behind as EV leaders like Tesla and BYD continue breaking sales records, Mazda announced in November a $10.6 billion investment to jump-start its EV program and achieve between a 25% to 40% EV sales ratio by the end of the decade.

A new patent from the automaker suggests an electric Mazda 3 could be in the works with a similar sedan-like body structure. Perhaps, more importantly, the patent also reveals a large enough battery pack to provide actual driving range.

New electric compact sedan patent from Mazda Source: The Drive

New patent reveals electric Mazda 3 look-alike

A new patent uncovered by The Drive indicates Mazda may be working on a compact electric sedan similar in shape to the Mazda 3.

Mazda’s patent shows a single electric drive motor in the front of the EV, which could be moved to the rear, or a motor could be placed on each, as noted. The new electric vehicle design also features seating for four to five.

Although the company detailed no exact specifications, the body structure looks like it could be an electric version or a replacement for the Mazda 3. The Drive reveals that despite being extremely thin, Mazda claims its battery platform will be powerful enough to “provide a reasonable range.”

The patent itself doesn’t mean the electric vehicle will be built, but for Mazda to protect the design indicates something may be in the works.

What do you guys think? Would you buy an electric Mazda 3 with reasonable range? We’ll keep you updated as we hear more.