Quick Charge Podcast: December 15, 2022

- Tesla launches ‘Tesla Electric’ to become an electricity retailer
- Tesla is on the verge of announcing a factory in Mexico, report says
- Elon Musk sells yet another $3.6 billion in TSLA stock to fund Twitter disaster
- Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
- $300K Cadillac Celestiq, the brand’s second EV, is already sold out for at least a year
- Ford increases F-150 Lightning price, now starts at $56,000
- Ford weighs adding US EV battery plant with China’s CATL
- Rivian’s latest software update boosts range of R1S and even more so in R1T
- Toyota delves into EV technology with new V2G pilot program
- Hankook launches EV-specific iON tires in US to enhance mileage
