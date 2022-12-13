Watch Tesla Semi electric truck get tested for durability

Tesla has released a video of the Tesla Semi electric truck getting tested for reliability and durability just as customer deliveries are starting.

At the Tesla Semi Delivery Event last month, the company unveiled the production version of its electric class 8 truck.

For the most part, Tesla delivered on the promises it made five years ago when it first unveiled the vehicle program, but there were also pieces of information that the company didn’t reveal.

Mainly, Tesla didn’t reveal the weight of the truck or its price – two very important pieces of information for trucking companies looking to invest in the electric vehicle.

The other unknown is how durable the Tesla Semi will be, and that’s a big deal in the trucking industry since the trucks are amortized over their entire life.

Tesla did highlight the fact that a lot of the systems within the electric truck – including the electric motors, which are the same as the ones in Tesla’s Model S and Model X Plaid – have already been tested through millions of miles in other vehicle programs.

But it’s unclear how long and over how many miles the Tesla Semi will last.

Today, Tesla decided to share a new video of its Tesla Semi being tested for reliability and durability on LinkedIn:

The automaker wrote about the video:

Our engineers tested Semi in a variety of harsh conditions to maximize reliability and durability.

Some of the footage appears to be a few years old from when Tesla tested the original Tesla Semi prototype in Alaska.

But the rest of the footage appears to feature the latest generation of the electric truck.

Tesla is now delivering the truck to customers but only to a handful of long-time reservation holders close to the company. The warranty details haven’t leaked, nor do we have data on longevity.

There are reasons to be hopeful, though, with some Tesla vehicles having extremely impressive longevity already. For example, I used to own a Model X with over 400,000 miles on the odometer.