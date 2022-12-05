Quick Charge Podcast: December 5, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Did Tesla reveal a smaller two-door Cybertruck?
- Tesla (TSLA) achieves record deliveries in China, but reportedly slows down output [Updated]
- Tesla Model 3 prototype spotted ahead of rumored design refresh
- Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
- Tesla releases new software update to improve Sentry Mode
- Tesla drivers believe they are experiencing more road rage
- Tesla didn’t say a word about Tesla Semi being equipped with Autopilot/Self-Driving
- Toyota to launch five new ‘Bz’ BEVs in Europe as it works toward 50% EV sales by 2030
- Ford breaks ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park, a key factor in achieving 2M run rate goal
