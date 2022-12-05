Did Tesla reveal a smaller two-door Cybertruck?

The Tesla blogosphere is on fire today with the idea that Tesla revealed the design of a smaller two-door Cybertruck, but I am skeptical.

Not long after unveiling the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, Musk started talking about making the electric pickup smaller to fit inside a regular garage.

In 2020, the CEO was asked what the biggest change is to Cybertruck from the prototype, and he responded that Tesla “reduced the size by ~3%,” made the “center line more level,” and “lowered the window sill height.”

However, those plans were reportedly scrapped soon after as Tesla finalized the design. Instead, Musk hinted at a future version of the truck that could be smaller.

Now the Tesla blogosphere thinks that the automaker hid the design of that future version of the truck in plain site through its exhibition at the Petersen Museum:

Are we not going to talk about the beautiful artwork of a two door Cybertruck displayed at the @Petersen_Museum Tesla exhibit? 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/8oECERqfr4 — Miss Jilianne (@MissJilianne) December 4, 2022

Based on this tweet, several outlets are suggesting that Tesla might have revealed the design on a 2-door Cybertruck.

The design shown in the drawing is nearly identical to the original Cybertruck prototype.

Electrek’s Take

I don’t think that design drawing is any indication of a future version of the Cybertruck. I am not saying that Tesla wouldn’t eventually release a smaller, or even two-door, Cybertruck, but I don’t think that’s it.

It is not uncommon for designers to produce design drawings without an accurate representation of the doors. Those sketches are generally more about the lines of the vehicle.

And that’s something Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s chief designer, is known to do. Here are some of the original Tesla Model 3 design sketches:

Therefore, I would bet that the Tesla Cybertruck sketch is just one of the original sketches from when Tesla was designing the electric pickup truck and not a hint at an upcoming new version.

That said, I’m all for a smaller version of the Cybertruck – though maybe not a two-door. I’d be interested in something Ford Maverick sized, which is still a four-door.

What do you think about a smaller Tesla Cybertruck? Let us know in the comment section below.