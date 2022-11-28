Quick Charge Podcast: November 28, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla blogs propagate fake news of chip joint venture, but why?
- Tesla Model 3 redesign is codenamed ‘Project Highland,’ report says
- Tesla Semi completes first 500-mile trip with a full load
- VW CEO says EU is losing competitiveness while urging clean energy investments
- Stellantis relaunches Lancia as all-electric marque, teases radical EV design
- Polestar aims to dethrone Porsche 911 in dynamic driving with new electric sports car
- Mercedes’ $1,200 EV update cuts 0-60 times by a second, but only in one market
- Porsche 718 Boxster electric prototype spotted testing
