Polestar aims to dethrone Porsche 911 in dynamic driving with new electric sports car

 | Nov 28 2022 — 9:18 am PT
Polestar-Porsche-electric-sports-1

Polestar (PSNY) is gearing up to launch its new electric sports car, the Polestar 6, in 2026. The Swedish electric vehicle maker calls it “the future of the sports car,” as Polestar wants it to go head-to-head against the Porsche 911 in dynamic driving.

Backed by auto industry veterans Volvo and Geely, Polestar has made an exciting entrance into the electric vehicle market.

With a focus on sustainability, not only from the vehicle’s emissions but throughout its entire life cycle, Polestar is building some of the most eco-friendly cars on the road.

The Polestar 2, the automaker’s first fully electric model, was introduced in 2019 and has continuously built momentum with progressive upgrades each year.

Polestar expanded its portfolio this fall, releasing the Polestar 3, the brand’s first electric SUV with a 300-mile range, in October. As the company’s CEO, Thomas Ingelath, said during the company’s third-quarter earnings:

We [Polestar] are a real [electric] car company, we are in production, we are putting cars on the road today, and we are delivering.

The Polestar 4, the company’s second SUV, is slated to launch in 2023, while its original concept, the Precept, will follow up as the Polestar 5 in 2024.

Meanwhile, the automaker’s 2+2 electric roadster that debuted as the O₂ concept is set to come to life as the Polestar 6, or what they call “a new era for sports cars.” Although Polestar 6 production is planned for 2026, the company is “benchmarking this [electric sports car] against a Porsche.”

Polestar-Porsche-electric-sports
Polestar 6 (Source: Polestar)

Polestar’s electric sports car set to take on Porsche 911, Taycan

According to new details Edward Trinh, Polestar Australia’s Product Planning Manager revealed to Drive at a Melbourne event showcasing the automaker’s electric sports car, the Polestar 6 will Rival Porsche models.

Trinh said at the event:

We’re benchmarking this dynamically against a Porsche. [The] 911, the Taycan – they’re the types of cars we’re looking at. We believe they’re the benchmarks in the industry for vehicle dynamics.

The Polestar 6 will feature a dual motor (884 hp and 663 lb-ft) AWD electric architecture (800V) with a target 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

Trinh adds Polestar’s R&D team is “incredibly serious” about including superior driving dynamics, stating:

Speaking to the R&D team, we got a bit of insider information from the head of vehicle dynamics for this vehicle [that] they’re looking [into] trick suspension systems.

With Polestar’s performance history, Trinh says, “It needs to handle. Vehicle dynamics is our background, we don’t forget about that heritage.”

The two-door electric sports car will feature an aluminum unibody for maximum strength and ideal weight, often found “on a Mclaren or a Lotus,” according to Trinh. Perhaps, more importantly, all types of aluminum will be labeled “so it’s easy to recycle.”

The automaker’s sustainability mission will be on display in the Polestar 6, as Trinh adds:

It’s not just about carbon neutrality, it’s about circularity, so we’re making cars that are easier to service, easier to repair, easier to recycle.

Electrek’s Take

Can Polestar’s electric roadster dethrone the Porsche 911? Don’t count out Polestar yet, as the company was initially a racing team.

Porsche’s 911 can achieve 0 to 62 mph in under 3 seconds, but Polestar still has a few years to perfect their first electric sports car. EVs offer the opportunity for higher performance with instant torque and acceleration.

Meanwhile, Porsche has also been in the lab creating its own electric sports. What looks like a Porsche 718 Boxster was spotted testing in Germany. (You can read more about that here.)

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Polestar

Polestar
Polestar 6

Polestar 6

Author

Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising