BLUETTI Black Friday sale offers big discounts on portable power stations & solar panels

It’s time for 2022’s Black Friday sales, and portable power leader BLUETTI has kicked off the holiday season with some fantastic deals on its backup power stations, batteries, and solar panels. But don’t wait, as this sale ends on November 30.

BLUETTI Black Friday deals

BLUETTI is also offering Mystery Boxes and Exclusive Giveaways, and it’s even arranging Lucky Draws. Head below to check out sale highlights, and afterward, check out all of BLUETTI’s great offers and freebies by clicking on this link.

BLUETTI AC500 & B300S

BLUETTI AC500 & B300S

This power giant debuted on Indiegogo on September 1, 2022, and raised $11 million as of October 30.

The AC500 is completely modular and can be paired up with B300S or B300 expansion batteries for a staggering 18,432Wh (six B300S).

The AC500 is a leap forward from its predecessor, AC300, in terms of output and input. Its inverter allows a continuous power of 5,000W and a surge of 10,000W, charging most high-powered appliances with ease. For recharging, it supports 5,000W input by a wall outlet and 3,000W by solar panels. When combining the two inputs (8,000W at max), AC500 with two B300S will power up from 0-80% within one hour – significantly reducing downtime.

Bluetti AC500 & B300S is on sale for $4,499, down from $5,099, saving $600

BLUETTI AC300 & B300

BLUETTI AC300 & B300

The modular AC300 features a 3,000W inverter with 16 outlets. Connect it with four 3,072Wh B300 expansion batteries, and you’ll get a whopping capacity of 12,288Wh. Whether it’s building a home backup power system or providing enough power for glamping fun, the AC300 & B300 combo always has your back.

Outages always bring fears of spoiled food in the fridge and piles of dirty clothes. Luckily, the AC300&B300 can prevent that stress, as it’s able to run a 700W fridge for 3.7 hours and a 500W washer for 5.2 hours, thus providing some normalcy until the main power comes back on.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 is on sale for $2,999, down from $3,699, save $700

BLUETTI AC200P

BLUETTI AC200P

The AC200P packs a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2000W AC inverter with 4,800W peak capability. Like the AC200MAX, it can achieve larger capacity with a B230 or B300 battery. With 17 versatile outlets, the AC200P is powerful enough for camping and outdoor activities. Recharging such a power giant could be time consuming, but the AC200P is exceptional as it has seven ways to top up, and it’s especially fast in the 1,100W AC+Solar dual charging mode.

BLUETTI AC200P is on sale for $1,299, down from $1,699, save $400

Solar panels – PV120, PV200, PV350, PV400

BLUETTI PV120

All of BLUETTI’s solar panels are made from monocrystalline cells that offer up to 23.4% efficiency. ETFE coating and an IP65 junction box means they stand the test of time. They’re also portable and foldable, producing free, clean power at home or in the wild.

They only differ in size, weight, and power. The larger the power, the heavier the solar panels are. To create more power from the sun, choose solar panels with higher power, such as PV400. Connecting six PV400 in a series can fully recharge the AC500 & B300S solar system within two hours.

More perks from BLUETTI

There are many surprise Black Friday rewards for BLUETTI customers. Those who spend over $1,000 at BLUETTI’s official site until November 29 at 23:59 PDT are eligible for a lucky draw to win one of several great prizes: EB3A, PS70, AC50S solar generator; $50-100 coupons or BLUETTI gifts.

In addition to the lucky draw, buyers will also receive additional giveaways when they reach certain spending thresholds. For instance, a $5,000 purchase gets you one Mini fridge for free. There are three types of mystery boxes: the Basic, the Pro, and the Premium. Anyone can buy mystery boxes without quantity limits to get a portable generator at random. What can you buy with $199? A cable? Or a 700Wh solar generator, which is usually sold for over $900 in the market! The mystery box Pro makes that entirely possible. You can find more of the best deals on BLUETTI’s official website.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI is committed to sustainability, offering quality green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. BLUETTI products are available in more than 70 countries and are trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online.

Photos: BLUETTI