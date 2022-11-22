Enel North America launches retail energy in Texas

 | Nov 22 2022 — 9:45 am PT
Enel North America today announced the launch of its retail energy business, and it’s going to kick off in Texas. In the US, retail energy providers are able to supply power to homes and businesses in deregulated states.

Enel has 8 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy assets in North America, and it already has more than 4 GW of clean energy projects in Texas that are operational or under construction. In 2023, it plans to expand into other deregulated states, including Ohio, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

On November 17, Electrek reported that Enel North America, through its affiliate 3Sun USA, will build one of the largest solar PV factories in the US. Initially, it’s expected to produce at least 3 GW and scale up to 6 GW of bifacial PV modules and cells annually. That facility will be among the first in the US to produce solar cells. It hasn’t yet announced where the factory will be.

At the company’s annual Capital Markets Day presentation to investors today, Enel announced plans to invest around $5 billion in the North American market, with the aim to develop approximately 5 GW of new utility-scale renewable and battery energy storage capacity through 2025.

Enel North America also plans to add 155 MW of distributed energy storage, 37 MW of demand response, and 475,000 charging ports by 2025.

Enel North America is a subsidiary of the Enel Group, the world’s largest retail energy provider. The company cites the passage of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act as the reason for its US expansion, to meet market demand.

