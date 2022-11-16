Nissan launches “EV Carefree+” to encourage ICE drivers to make the switch to electric

Nissan is charging up the EV ownership experience with its new “EV Carefree+” program launched Wednesday. The initiative aims to deliver Nissan Ariya and LEAF buyers a “positive, stress-free” experience with an all-inclusive benefits package.

After debuting its first electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, in 2010 as one of the first mass-market pure EVs at the time, many expected the automaker to continue pioneering down this path.

For the most part, Nissan has yet to gain any meaningful traction with an early-movers advantage. The LEAF was at one time (1H 2018) the best-selling EV in Europe, but that time has come and gone.

With most automakers shifting their focus to electric vehicles over the past several years, Nissan’s EV ambitions are losing ground. For instance, it took almost 12 years for Nissan to launch its second EV, the Ariya crossover, introduced in November 2021.

However, with two reasonably priced EV models – the Nissan LEAF starts at $28,040 while the 2023 Ariya gets a starting price of $43,190 – Nissan has an opportunity to recoup some of its market share.

In September, Nissan approved its first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charger for LEAF owners, paving the way for drivers to save money by selling energy back to the grid. Its new EV Carefree+ program aims to upgrade the EV ownership experience further with a host of new benefits.

The all-new Ariya EV crossover Source: Nissan

Nissan’s new EV program aims to make ownership easy

Nissan announced its new EV package at the LA Auto Show, enticing drivers to make the switch with a seamless experience.

Aditya Jairaj, director of EV marketing and sales for Nissan US, says the Carefree+ program is designed to “encourage more drivers to consider an EV from Nissan,” adding:

The addition of EV Carefree+ will make our exciting Ariya and LEAF electric vehicles even more appealing to future owners.

The new “customer-focused initiative” provides benefits, including:

EV charging : Nissan has partnered with EVgo for EV buyers to receive complimentary charging. Ariya buyers and lessees receive one-year unlimited charging, while the LEAF gets you a $100 charging credit. Perhaps, more importantly, Nissan EV owners receive a Wallbox home charging solution.

: Nissan has partnered with EVgo for EV buyers to receive complimentary charging. Ariya buyers and lessees receive one-year unlimited charging, while the LEAF gets you a $100 charging credit. Perhaps, more importantly, Nissan EV owners receive a Wallbox home charging solution. Maintenance : Scheduled maintenance for Nissan EVs is provided for three years or 36,000 miles.

: Scheduled maintenance for Nissan EVs is provided for three years or 36,000 miles. Battery health insurance : Nissan EVs come with an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

: Nissan EVs come with an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty. Roadside assistance: Nissan EV buyers are covered 24/7 with roadside assistance for three years or 36,000 miles. The offer includes towing if you run out of charge to the nearest Nissan dealership, charging location, or to the owner’s home.

Nissan is aiming for 40% of its total US sales to be electric by the end of the decade as part of its Ambition 2030 plan.

Electrek’s Take

Nissan is checking all the boxes with its new EV ownership program. To keep up with the incoming competition, it’s wise for the company to provide an all-in-one package for buyers and lessees.

It will not only help Nissan, but it may also ease the transition for those that are still on the fence about going electric.