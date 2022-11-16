Blink Charging (BLNK) unveils advanced L2 smart home EV charger with cost-saving features

Global EV charging provider, Blink Charging (BLNK), released its new Blink HQ 200 Smart Home Charger, which the company calls a “game changer in home charging.”

With a focus on “facilitating the adoption of EVs,” Blink has grown into a leading global EV charging solutions provider with equipment sold (or deployed) in 20 countries.

Blink ended the third quarter with over 58,907 chargers (74% in North America) sold, deployed, or installed and over 440,000 network users. The company continues innovating the charging experience with new features and upgrades to help save EV drivers time and money.

The past several months have been significant for Blink. With the acquisition of Electric Blue in April, Blink expanded its presence in the UK. And then, in June 2022, Blink bought SemaConnect, paving the way for the company to qualify for US incentives with vertically integrated manufacturing.

One of the most significant changes came in October when Blink launched an entirely new charging network and mobile app offering more reliable and comprehensive solutions.

Blink is building on its momentum, releasing its “state-of-the-art” HQ 200 Smart Home Charger designed to provide a seamless, efficient, and affordable experience to make it even easier for drivers to go electric.

Blink (BLNK) releases HQ 200 Smart Home Charger

The HQ 200 Smart Home Charger is an advanced level 2 (L2) solution that can be used with Blink’s redesigned mobile app, giving EV drivers control of when they want to charge.

With over-the-air software updates, the home charger allows added functionality such as communicating with smart devices (Alexa, Google Home, Apple Siri) and scheduling charging hours.

CEO of Blink, Michael D Farkas, explains how the new technology can help promote widespread EV adoptions, stating:

With more than 80 percent of EV drivers expected to charge at home, the advanced HQ 200 home charging unit is a sensible, convenient and economic solution for a new generation of EV drivers and their charging needs. With new, cutting-edge EV charging solutions such as the HQ 200, Blink is leading the industry into the next era of EV ownership at scale and accelerating the path to achieve global electrification goals.

To help EV drivers save money, the home charger comes complete with energy management technology to enhance efficiency while allowing them to charge during off-peak rates. Take a look at the specs below.

Maximum output : 50A

: 50A Maximum power : 12kW

: 12kW Voltage range : 180 to 264 VAC

: 180 to 264 VAC Connector type : SAE J1772

: SAE J1772 Cable length : 23 ft

: 23 ft Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integrations: ISO 15118 EIM, plug & charge