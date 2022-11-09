Take advantage of early bird pricing during the launch of the BLUETTI EP600 Solar Generator

Global portable and solar energy solutions provider BLUETTI POWER Inc. is mere days away from launching its next amazing product – the EP600 Solar Generator. The EP600 is an energy storage system (ESS) that when combined with BLUETTI B500 battery packs, can provide an all-encompassing energy solution to alleviate any and all power shortages throughout your entire house. See below for details regarding exclusive early bird pricing for the BLUETTI EP600 + 2xB500 combo to celebrate the solar generator’s official launch.

BLUETTI is back and ready to launch the EP600

If you’re familiar at all with sustainable energy solutions, you’ve probably heard of BLUETTI POWER Inc. and its ever-growing lineup of portable power products. The company currently wields over 10 years of industry experience, pursuing a mission to deliver exceptional eco-friendly energy solutions to its customers in over 70 countries around the world.

BLUETTI’s effort to stay true to its green mission has helped solidify its reign as one of the top clean energy solution providers, and its ability to consistently innovate has helped set the brand apart. For instance, BLUETTI introduced a slew of new products at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin this past fall, including the EP600 Solar Generator – by far its most powerful product to date.

Ahead of its official launch of pre-orders later this week, we’d like to share some of the impressive capabilities of the EP600, which will be supported by BLUETTI’s newly announced B500 expansion batteries. Have a look!

BLUETTI EP600 can be set up with ease and store 79.3 kWh

For how powerful the EP600 Solar Generator truly is, its extremely modular, easy to setup, and will stay protected and operational through the elements for the long haul – especially when compared to similar products from competitors.

When your EP600 system is set up, your solar panels can gather energy from the sun in the morning to power your home, while any excess energy is stored in BLUETTI’s B500 battery packs. When you’ve gathered a substantial energy reserve, you can use that stored energy during peak demand hours later in the day to avoid higher energy bills. You can also send that energy back to the grid and earn commissions from utility companies, depending where you live.

What sets the EP600 apart at its core is its hybrid inverter system, allowing owners to plug their solar panels directly into the generator itself without the need for any inverters or MPPT controllers. This technology is further backed by a UPS system that can seamlessly transition to its stored powered during an outage and continuously keep all your home’s devices running normally.

Equipped with a 6,000W bi-directional inverter for both AC input and output, BLUETTI’s new EP600 can deliver 230/400V AC power, capable of running virtually any household appliance. The Solar generator remains modular with the help of BLUETTI’s B500 expansion batteries, which store lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells and 4,960 Wh of energy each.

Each EP600 solar generator can connect with up to 16 B500 batteries, for a maximum capacity of 79.3 kWh – transforming into the ultimate energy storage system to power your entire home whenever needed.

The B500 batteries have a 10-year lifespan and are each equipped with self-heating technology to precondition themselves during low ambient temperatures in order to function properly, even when it’s cold out.

Speaking of which, you can set up our BLUETTI EP600/B500 system anywhere around your home since it doesn’t need to be mounted to a wall and can be stacked right on the ground. By generating less than 50 decibels of noise while operating, this energy storage system can dwell inside your home or out, whatever works best for you. Simply stack, connect all necessary cables, and you’re good to go.

Pre-orders, pricing, and availability

BLUETTI will officially release the EP600 solar generator and B500 expansion battery on November 10 at 4:00 p.m. CET (10:00 a.m. EST). To begin, pre-orders will be offered in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, and Austria.

From November 10 through December 31, you can take advantage of early bird pricing from the BLUETTI website, which will offer an EP600 combo, complete with two B500 batteries for €8,999. Your pre-order includes free shipping, 24/7 customer service, a 10-year warranty, and optional on-site installation. Shipping is expected within one week of pre-orders.