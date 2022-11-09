Audi introduces Q8 e-tron EVs as its top-of-the-line electric SUV

German luxury automaker Audi continues to grow its all-electric family of e-tron vehicles by announcing two new models, complete with multiple variations. Today, Audi launches its Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron as a representation of the automaker’s new badge and its top-tier model across its electric SUV and crossover offerings. Learn more below.

Audi’s e-tron lineup of electric vehicles currently sits as one of the most diverse offerings in the industry that has continued to expand since it first debuted in 2018 with the flagship vehicle by the same name. We have since seen an e-tron GT, e-tron S, and Q4 e-tron, to name a few. There are plenty more additional e-tron models in the works as well.

Despite easy confusion distinguishing between Audi’s model naming system, its e-tron family of vehicles are quite different when you see them side by side. While Audi strives to deliver luxury and performance in each and every one of its EVs, they are not always created equal.

With the launch of the Q8 e-tron models, Audi looks to capitalize off a model name already associated with top quality and segue its reputation into an all-electric era as its top-of-the-line SUV offering. Here are some of the new Q8 e-tron variations that will soon be available.

Audi Q8 e-tron quattro

Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron quattro

Audi SQ8 e-tron quattro

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron garners 600km range in Sportback version

The German automaker outlined details of its latest e-tron models in a cohesive press release today, introducing the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback. Both versions will also feature an “S line” package with unique features.

With the debut of the Q8 e-tron, Audi looks to kick off a new era of branding that includes a two-dimensional “four rings” badge on the exterior. It will also be the first model to feature new brand lettering on its B-pillar. Audi board member for technical development Oliver Hoffmann spoke to changes in EV performance within the Q8 e-tron:

“In the new Q8 e-tron, we were able to significantly increase both battery capacity and charging performance. This allowed us to achieve an optimal balance between energy density and charging capacity, as well as to increase efficiency,” Hoffmann said. “On top of that, we improved the motors, progressive steering, and chassis control systems – and thus the dynamic driving characteristics that are typical of Audi in all versions of the Q8 e-tron.”

These new EVs are a bit tough to differentiate from by name, so here’s a breakdown of how they vary spec-wise:

Model Powertrain Battery

capacity (net) Power (in

boost mode) Torque Range (WLTP) Q8 50 e-tron Dual motor 89 kWh 250 kW 664 Nm 491 km (305 mi) Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron Dual motor 89 kWh 250 kW 664 Nm 505 km (314 mi) Q8 55 e-tron Dual motor 106 kWh 300 kW 664 Nm 582 km (362 mi) Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron Dual motor 106 kWh 300 kW 664 Nm 600 km (373 mi) SQ8 e-tron Tri motor 106 kWh 370 kW 973 Nm 494 km (307 mi) SQ8 Sportback e-tron Tri motor 106 kWh 370 kW 973 Nm 513 km (319 mi)

According to Audi, the Q8 50 e-trons can reach a max charging rating of 150 kW on a DC fast charger, while the more powerful versions can reach 170 kW. The latter equates to charge speeds from 10-80% in 31 minutes. Other features include Plug & Charge capabilities, 40 driver assistance systems, and a luxurious interior made from sustainable materials like recycled PET bottles.

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Sportback e-tron will be available to order later this month and will arrive in February 2023, beginning in Germany and “the most important European markets.” In the US, the Q8 e-trons are expected to arrive at the end of April.

Audi shared that the base price for its new electric SUV will start at 74,400 euros in Germany. That’s virtually the same price in USD right now. You can learn more about the all-electric Q8 models below: