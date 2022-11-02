Quick Charge Podcast: November 2, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- No, Tesla Cybertruck production is not being further delayed
- Tesla reluctantly gave Full Self-Driving Beta demo to DMV and critics
- Tesla tries to replicate Giga Shanghai’s success in the US with Chinese engineers
- Mercedes-Benz shares EQE pricing for US, starting below $75,000 with 305 miles of range
- Ford Essex plant reducing carbon footprint using the same tech that powers its EVs
- The nation’s largest electric school bus fleet providing grid demand response solutions
- The first US-made LionC zero-emission electric school bus rolls off the factory line in Illinois
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.