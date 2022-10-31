Quick Charge Podcast: October 31, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Andrej Karpathy considers coming back to Tesla to work on Optimus and AGI
- Tesla Bot showcases its strength by lifting a piano with a single motor
- Stellantis’ Jeep joint venture files for bankruptcy, setting expiry in China
- CATL expands deal with Vinfast to provide skateboard chassis for EVs and ‘enhance global footprint’
- Panasonic aims for at least 30 GWh of batteries at new Kansas factory expected to supply Tesla
