Quick Charge Podcast: October 15, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- New Tesla Cybertruck bodies spotted at Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla is running into issues building battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin
- Nikola founder Trevor Milton found guilty over previous fraudulent statements to pump company stock
- Lucid Motors (LCID) launches UX 2.0, its largest software update across an entire EV to date
- Hyundai will begin construction on its first EV plant October 25 as it targets US tax credit
- Porsche Taycan owners are getting range bump through software updates
- Ford electric vehicles, including F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, used to make a movie
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.