Quick Charge Podcast: October 12, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is going to implement a new vehicle hazard warning system
- Tesla Semi spotted seemingly broken down on an on-ramp
- Tesla’s new energy app gives you range advice and more
- Polestar 3 officially debuts with 300-mile range for a whopping $84k, will be manufactured in the US
- Lucid Motors (LCID) tripled EV production in Q3 as it stays on track for 2022 output goal
- Toyota exec equates 300K hybrids sold to 90K electric vehicles while heatedly defending company’s EV plans
- Over $40 billion in EV investments establishes new US ‘battery belt’ with 15 new plants or expansions
- NIO CEO talks US sales, calls out Tesla products, and says he’s a better dancer than Elon Musk
- Super Cruise drivers more likely to drive distracted than Autopilot, ProPILOT – IIHS
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.